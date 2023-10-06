Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Branda Morales, Lucas Kinsey and Jason Culpepper

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Branda Morales, Lucas Kinsey and Jason Culpepper on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Branda Morales, Caprock Volleyball Head Coach:

Caprock High School volleyball head coach Branda Morales shares how she keeps up momentum with the team, tomorrow’s game with Palo Duro and more!

Lucas Kinsey, TPSN Broadcaster:

TPSN broadcaster Lucas Kinsey chats with us about some high school football games tonight, which players he’s seen grow and more!

Jason Culpepper, Bushland High Volleyball Head Coach:

Bushland High School volleyball head coach tells us how he feels about the team’s performance, student leadership and the culture of volleyball at Bushland and more!

