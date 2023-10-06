Who's Hiring?
Police investigating shooting after person shot near food truck on Amarillo Blvd.

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are investigating a shooting after one person was shot near a food truck on the Amarillo Boulevard.

About 2:37 a.m. on Friday, officers were at an Amarillo hospital on an unrelated incident when they were told a gunshot victim had been brought in by a private vehicle, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

The person’s injuries were serious, but medical staff said it was non-life threatening.

Police learned that the shooting happened at a food truck in the area of East Amarillo Boulevard and North Bivins Street, officials said.

The victim was there with friends when a suspect came up to them and got into an argument.

Witnesses told police that they heard three shots fired before the victim was rushed to the hospital.

The suspect is not in custody at this time and APD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

If anyone has information on the shooting, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

