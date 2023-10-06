O’Keeffe’s WT years to be highlighted in ‘Around Texas with Chancellor John Sharp’

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Iconic artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s time at West Texas A&M University is in the spotlight in the season four premiere of Around Texas with Chancellor John Sharp.

“She lived or resided in Texas, was on the ground here, for maybe 37 months out of her 98 years—she was incredibly nomadic—but we have a huge and beautiful and very foundational body of work from 1916 to 1918 when she was here in Canyon and when she was teaching at this very institution,” said Dr. Any Von Lintel, professor of art history and director of gender studies at WT.

Von Lintel is a renowned expert in O’Keeffe’s life and career and published “Georgia O’Keeffe’s Wartime Texas Letters” in 2020 and “Georgia O’Keeffe: Watercolors, 1916-1918″ in 2016.

“I think the wild nature of the Canyon stuck with her,” said Alex Gregory, curator of art at Amarillo Museum of Art.

“It’s just a really beautiful, transformative, transforming place,” said Deana Craighead, curator of art at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

Von Lintel said that O’Keeffe clearly considered her Texas years to be formative.

“The work that she does here, she kept in her private collection for her life because, I think, it was so foundational for the way she thought about art—not only for her western aesthetic but also for her balance of nature, inspiration and abstraction,” Von Lintel said. “She starts that here.”

The O’Keeffe segment, titled On the Edge of the Plains, was chosen from the title of an exhibition at PPHM of works by the artist and others offering their interpretations of Palo Duro Canyon. The exhibition title itself is a quote from a letter written by O’Keeffe describing a supper on the canyon rim.

The series will air at 11 p.m. Sundays beginning Oct. 8 on Panhandle PBS.

Listings and full episodes are available to stream online.

