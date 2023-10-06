NewsChannel 10 talks with photographer who transformed the “Toy Story” universe into an NFL football field

(KFDA) - In 2016, Jax Navarro’s wife gifted him a toy of a Star Wars droid. As a photographer, Navarro decided to put it in front of the camera and see what he could do. The results led him down an entirely new career path.

I saw a community of artists who photograph toys, and not just photograph them, but create these really cinematic, full-of-action images.

Seven years since that first photograph, Navarro has amassed nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram through his combined passions for sports, toy photography and stop-motion animation, recreating iconic moments in sports with action figures of athletes, superheroes and more.

His work has been shared by the likes of ESPN, Bleacher Report, CNN, Marvel Entertainment, Universal Pictures, Entertainment Weekly, the Chicago Bulls and even LeBron James himself.

It’s surreal, man. I don’t go into it thinking “these guys are going to share my work,” you just go into it wanting to create something really cool and something that inspires other people to create, as well. It’s one thing when somebody shares it, but when somebody shares it who you really respect, and who is at the top of their game at their art, it’s mind-blowing.

Most recently, Navarro worked on a project with ESPN to promote their fully animated Toy Story themed broadcast of the Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game. In a process that took two weeks, Navarro recreated Andy’s room from the Toy Story films, down to every last minute detail, including the wallpaper and decorations. He then posed the iconic toys in formations to recreate recent iconic NFL moments.

When [ESPN] pitched this idea to me, I was like “I need to get this in Andy’s room. I need to recreate that.” It was really fun rewatching Toy Story and just seeing what Andy had in his room. Gathering all of that stuff and bringing it into the scene was fun. It was just such a fun process.

His stop-motion animation series Plastic Ballerz has gained fame due to the level of detail and accuracy in which he recreates popular NBA plays.

When I wanted to start stop-motion, I knew I wanted to do basketball. Stop-motion is a completely different art form from the photography side. I didn’t realize how tedious the work was and how long the process could be. Creating 15 seconds of animation can take anywhere from two to three weeks.

Navarro joined NewsChannel 10′s show Sports Drive this week. To view the full interview with an in-depth look at some of his best work, including more on the Toy Story broadcast, scroll to the top of this article and hit play.

