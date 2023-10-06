Who's Hiring?
Las Vegas police release bodycam video showing arrest of Tupac Shakur murder suspect

This still from bodycam video shows Duane “Keffe D” Davis being arrested by Las Vegas police on...
This still from bodycam video shows Duane "Keffe D" Davis being arrested by Las Vegas police on Sept. 29. Davis is accused of being involved in the murder of Tupac Shakur.(LVMPD)
By C.C. McCandless, Elaine Emerson and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Newly released Bodycam video and an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have provided more details about the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who was charged with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that killed Shakur.

WARNING: The following video contains uncensored profanity.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Las Vegas police released bodycam video showing the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur.

According to the police report, a Clark County grand jury returned an indictment charging Davis on Sept. 28.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Criminal Apprehension Team took Davis into custody around 7 a.m. the next day as he was walking down the street near his house.

Body-worn camera video shows officers approach Davis and quickly take him into custody. Davis was cooperative with police, asking for water before he was put in a nearby vehicle.

Duane Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that...
Duane Davis' arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that killed Shakur.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

He was taken to the homicide division office to be interviewed. One body-worn camera more than 47 minutes long showed the trip from Davis’ home to the police headquarters. After his interview, he was photographed and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Davis appeared in court Wednesday, and his arraignment was continued to Oct. 19.

