HOODOO Mural Festival brings new art to Amarillo, including Terry Funk mural

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Following the HOODOO Mural Festival, 17 new murals painted by national artists now grace the walls of businesses in downtown Amarillo.

The festival brought attendees from all walks of life to appreciate art and the community.

“For two weeks, muralists came and painted and made our downtown even more beautiful with their murals,” said Andrew Hall, co-founder of HOODOO Mural Festival. “Our whole community and everyone from around the community came together to celebrate our new pieces of art.”

Over the past two weeks, visitors could see the progress of each mural in real time.

“Their vision is just absolutely amazing, so it’s so cool to see how everyone works a little bit differently, but at the end of the day, the result is the same. It’s fantastic art, beautifully portrayed for everyone to get to appreciate,” said Lauren Hall, co-founder of HOODOO Mural Festival.

Lauren says it was interesting to get to know the artists and what their inspiration was for each mural.

Jeremy Biggers, a muralist from Dallas, portrayed a young kid picking up a dandelion.

“It’s something you’re going to make a wish on,” said Lauren Hall. “It shows hope and it speaks to the future.”

A mural of legendary wrestler Terry Funk pays tribute to his legacy after he died in August.

We are so appreciative of JEKs working with HOODOO to paint someone that has influenced so many people in and beyond our community. We thank the Funk family for allowing us to pay homage to this great man. We couldn’t be more pleased that this mural in Amarillo memorializes his impact.

“The cool thing about HOODOO is yeah, the great artists leave, but the art gets to stay and our community gets to enjoy them for a full year until we bring more next year,” said Andrew.

