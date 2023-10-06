GOOD NEWS: Dave rides along to deliver pizza to local fire fighters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - These past couple of days have been busy with the annual Chamber of Commerce Good Times Barbeque.

“Here’s something you don’t find at every barbecue... How about pizza?” said Dave.

“So we have pepperoni, meat, then we’ve got the cheese, and supreme. And we’re also taking coffee & tea as well,” said Dustin Rose, Access Fire and Security Systems.

But these pizzas are not for just anyone to enjoy, They were prepared for a special group that is on call and unable to attend the barbecue.

“We wanted to really recognize our first responders. So the firemen don’t get to leave the stations and come out to the chamber so we wanted to take a little bit of the chamber to them,” says Jada Wade, Access Fire and Security Systems, Honoring Fire Fighters.

“I’m going to hit fire station five, 12 and number three on my first run and then I’m going to hit fire station four, eight and 11. So we’re covering everybody,” said Rose.

The citywide delivery is quite an undertaking.

“It took a lot of planning and a lot of organizing but we’ve got almost all of our pizzas. There’s 15 stations including the fire marshal and the admin office and we are about to depart on our first run, our first batch,” said Wade.

The folks at Access feel strongly about supporting our first responders.

“It’s cool for them to get recognized and it’s a way for us to love on our community,” said Wade.

The pizzas and encouragement were distributed to every fire station in the city, and there were many warm welcomes. I got to ride along to the central station downtown. It was a mission accomplished for the folks at Access.

“Feels wonderful especially on a cold, fall day like this. Really enjoy the weather today,” said Gage Mayer, Fire Fighter and Paramedic. “We enjoy it when we have guests come here, especially people from the community, show their support and love for us so yes.”

The impact of the gesture shows that it was much more than food that was delivered.

“So the big thing with us is we just want to show that we recognize that they’re there, we appreciate all the work that they do. It’s very, very important not only to our industry but, you know, to keep everyone safe throughout the Panhandle. So it’s just really just an act of kindness and a gesture to say ‘Look we appreciate it.’ and we do feel unfortunate that they cannot come out here so you know for us it’s just a way to give back,” said Rose.

Some awesome pizza and some happy firemen. It’s all good news.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.