Full Transition Into Fall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Temperatures will be a little cooler today, only building into the low to mid 70′s. Winds will initially be calm before a frontal boundary comes through during the middle of the day, where northerly breezes pick up at about 15 to 20 mph for a short period of time; winds should calm a few hours after it comes through. Temperatures might be a bit chilly for Friday Night Football, so definitely plan on bringing a jacket or blanket if you’re planning on heading out tonight. 70′s will stick around for tomorrow as well before we look to see 80′s again going into next week.

