Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Full Transition Into Fall

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Temperatures will be a little cooler today, only building into the low to mid 70′s. Winds will initially be calm before a frontal boundary comes through during the middle of the day, where northerly breezes pick up at about 15 to 20 mph for a short period of time; winds should calm a few hours after it comes through. Temperatures might be a bit chilly for Friday Night Football, so definitely plan on bringing a jacket or blanket if you’re planning on heading out tonight. 70′s will stick around for tomorrow as well before we look to see 80′s again going into next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
BREAKING: Missing Amarillo teen found after almost three months
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced 11 people face fentanyl...
11 accused fentanyl traffickers face federal charges after takedown in Amarillo
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 10/5 and 10/6
Chasidy Mathis
Clovis police looking for man wanted in September shooting

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Continued Cool
Continued Cool
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Our Next Front Is Closing In
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Autumn Weather In Control