Continued Cool

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another cold front will sweep south across the Panhandle on Friday. Later in the day the front, which will come through dry, will swing the wind around to the north and northeast. Late in the day and into the evening the north wind will likely gust 20-25 mile per hour at times. Highs will be in the 70s both Friday and Saturday before jumping back in the mid 80s for the first part of next week. Another cold front late next week drops temperatures back into the 60s by Thursday.

