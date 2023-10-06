Who's Hiring?
Colton Fulton helps lead Tascosa to first district win of the year

By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels took down the Monterey Plainsmen on Thursday night by a final score 33-21.

It was a tough start for the Rebels with a fumble on the opening drive and two touchdowns from Monterey running back Ja’Marcus Smith.

Finding themselves down 14-0, Tascosa started to find life. The Rebels picked up a big third and long conversation on an impressive catch from junior T.J. Tillman.

On the same drive, the Tascosa offense found themselves in a difficult spot again on a 4th and 5. It looked for a moment like a turnover on downs was coming as Monterey’s pass rush quickly pressured sophomore quarterback Colton Fulton.

That’s when Fulton made some magic happen and gave the Rebels the spark they’ve been waiting on for weeks.

Fulton escaped the sack, ran backward about 15 yards, and turned the corner to make up all the ground he lost and brush off another Monterey defender as he dove for the first down line. The play required a measurement from the officials who ultimately ruled that Fulton miraculously made the line to gain by mere inches.

That play gave the Rebels all the momentum they’d need.

Tascosa recovered a misplayed kick from Monterey on the ensuing kickoff and drove down the field once again as Andrew Merrill found the endzone. The Rebels added another passing touchdown to end the half, staying in control for the rest of the night and taking the win 33-20.

Fulton ended the night with four total touchdowns (two rushing, two passing) in the win.

The Rebels will now have an open week before playing Caprock on October 20th.

