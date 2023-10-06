Chilly Now, Warming Back Up Later

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area saw the cold front blow through today, bringing in some breezy north winds and some cooler air tonight. Luckily, the winds will subside, but temperatures will cool down into the 40′s for most of the area. As for tomorrow, winds will shift more out of the southwest at about 10-15 mph, with lots of sunshine and temperatures building into the 70′s. 80′s looks to return Sunday and the first half of next week, with a dry setup taking shape over the area with not many rain chances in sight.

