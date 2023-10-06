Who's Hiring?
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for theft of catalytic converters

Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for theft of property
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A jury sentenced an Amarillo woman to 10 years for theft of property on Wednesday.

According to the Randall County District Attorney, on Oct 4, Tiffany Nicole Read was found guilty of theft of property. Because Read had two prior state jail felony convictions, the offense was enhanced to a third degree felony.

The jury heard three days of testimony regarding an October 2021 crime, in which Read was part of a group that stole catalytic converters from vehicles. After the first day of testimony, Read, who was out on bond, did not return to the courthouse. After the court made a finding that Read had voluntarily not returned to court, the trial continued in her absence.

At the sentencing hearing the jury heard additional evidence about her past criminal behavior, including prior convictions for drugs and credit card/debit card abuse. After a short deliberation the jury sentenced Read to ten years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Read was arrested Oct 5 by Amarillo Police and faces new charges on bail jumping, a third degree felony, for failing to appear.

