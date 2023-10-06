Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for stalking

Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for stalking
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for stalking(Randall County District Attorney - Facebook)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Randall County jury found Katasha Justine Woodard guilty of stalking and sentenced her to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Thursday.

According to the Randall County District Attorney, Woodard’s sentencing comes from a number of instances over a period of two years in which Woodard made threats to harm and kill the victim, to assault the family of the victim and to damage the victim’s property. Woodard also showed up at the victim’s home multiple times with weapons.

At the sentencing, the victim testified to the fear and uncertainty from these threats and uninvited visits to the victim’s home.

Woodard also chose to testify at the sentencing, but denied her involvement in some of the incidents and made other excuses for her threats and angry outbursts, according to the Randall County District Attorney.

During closing arguments, the Assistant District Attorney handling the matter told the jury that it was unfortunate that Woodard did not accept responsibility, show remorse or that she would stop this behavior.

Woodard’s sentence is the maximum allowed by law, according to the Randall County District Attorney.

The Randall County District Attorney’s office is thankful to the jury that they understood the dangerous nature of this offense and sent a message that this criminal behavior will not be tolerated in our community.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
BREAKING: Missing Amarillo teen found after almost three months
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced 11 people face fentanyl...
11 accused fentanyl traffickers face federal charges after takedown in Amarillo
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Police investigating shooting after person shot near food truck on Amarillo Blvd.
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview
Chasidy Mathis
Clovis police looking for man wanted in September shooting

Latest News

Following the HOODOO Mural Festival, 17 new murals painted by national artists now grace the...
HOODOO Mural Festival brings new art to Amarillo, including Terry Funk mural
Amarillo Financial Advisor discusses the return of student loans
Amarillo financial advisor discusses the return of student loans
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for theft of property
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for theft of catalytic converters
Jax Navarro recreates iconic NFL moments with Toy Story characters
NewsChannel 10 talks with photographer who transformed the “Toy Story” universe into an NFL football field