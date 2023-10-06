Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office investigating house fire near San Jacinto Park

Amarillo Fire Department Logo
Amarillo Fire Department Logo
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a Friday morning house fire that happened near the San Jacinto Park.

About 5:25 a.m. on Friday morning, fire crews were called out to a structure fire located at 3212 S.W. 3rd Ave., according to a press release from Amarillo Fire Department.

Crews saw that a single story house was fully involved with heavy smoke and fire showing from the front.

Firefighters pulled hoselines and began a transitional attack before going inside the home from the front door.

They completed a search and put the fire out. No one was inside of the home and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire started in the kitchen and are investigating the cause.

