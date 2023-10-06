Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo financial advisor discusses the return of student loans

Amarillo Financial Advisor discusses the return of student loans
Amarillo Financial Advisor discusses the return of student loans(KFDA)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Millions of borrowers will begin paying back their student loans after a three year pause of repayment due to COVID, which ended at the beginning of this month.

This leaves some graduates needing to find ways to work around an added expense to their monthly finances.

“Everybody ought to have a plan, including a budget. That’s my first bit of advice, is to plan for how you’re gonna pay those loans back and where does that fit in your other expenses and the things that are important to you,” said Steve Swicegood, wealth manager for Credent Wealth Management.

Swicegood says sitting down and writing your monthly expenses is the first place to start.

“Take all those things and list out and put either the day that they’re due or amounts — monthly amount doesn’t make any difference, but list those out. Those are the must-dos,” said Swicegood.

On top of budgeting, programs like the SAVE plan, have been implemented to better aid those struggling financially.

“It really is better for most student loan borrowers. The formulas, if you’re under an income based repayment program, the formula under SAVE is much more generous,” said Swicegood.

Still, borrowers are worried for how the added expense will affect their financial stability.

“Well I mean, I’m not excited to pay for them. I mean I knew what I was doing getting into it, but it feels like another payment and being an adult sucks,” said a student loan borrower.

Borrowers will have the option to begin paying back their loans on Sept. 30 of next year. However, interest rates will still occur.

Swicegood urges borrowers to start paying back as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
BREAKING: Missing Amarillo teen found after almost three months
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced 11 people face fentanyl...
11 accused fentanyl traffickers face federal charges after takedown in Amarillo
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Police investigating shooting after person shot near food truck on Amarillo Blvd.
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview
Chasidy Mathis
Clovis police looking for man wanted in September shooting

Latest News

Jax Navarro recreates iconic NFL moments with Toy Story characters
NewsChannel 10 talks with photographer who transformed the “Toy Story” universe into an NFL football field
17 new murals painted by national artists now grace the walls of businesses in downtown...
PHOTOS: HOODOO Mural Festival brings new art to Amarillo, including Terry Funk mural
O’Keeffe’s WT years to be highlighted in ‘Around Texas with Chancellor John Sharp’
O’Keeffe’s WT years to be highlighted in ‘Around Texas with Chancellor John Sharp’
Amarillo Fire Department Logo
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office investigating house fire near San Jacinto Park
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Police investigating shooting after person shot near food truck on Amarillo Blvd.