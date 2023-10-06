Amarillo financial advisor discusses the return of student loans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Millions of borrowers will begin paying back their student loans after a three year pause of repayment due to COVID, which ended at the beginning of this month.

This leaves some graduates needing to find ways to work around an added expense to their monthly finances.

“Everybody ought to have a plan, including a budget. That’s my first bit of advice, is to plan for how you’re gonna pay those loans back and where does that fit in your other expenses and the things that are important to you,” said Steve Swicegood, wealth manager for Credent Wealth Management.

Swicegood says sitting down and writing your monthly expenses is the first place to start.

“Take all those things and list out and put either the day that they’re due or amounts — monthly amount doesn’t make any difference, but list those out. Those are the must-dos,” said Swicegood.

On top of budgeting, programs like the SAVE plan, have been implemented to better aid those struggling financially.

“It really is better for most student loan borrowers. The formulas, if you’re under an income based repayment program, the formula under SAVE is much more generous,” said Swicegood.

Still, borrowers are worried for how the added expense will affect their financial stability.

“Well I mean, I’m not excited to pay for them. I mean I knew what I was doing getting into it, but it feels like another payment and being an adult sucks,” said a student loan borrower.

Borrowers will have the option to begin paying back their loans on Sept. 30 of next year. However, interest rates will still occur.

Swicegood urges borrowers to start paying back as soon as possible.

