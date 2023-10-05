AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can volunteer with Keep Amarillo Clean this weekend in the North Heights neighborhood.

The fall clean up is 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday and the meeting point is at North Van Buren Street and Amarillo Boulevard.

The group will be picking up trash around the old hospital, and volunteering counts as community service hours for students.

Bags, disposable gloves and trash grabbing sticks will be provided by the group.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear old shoes and full pants such as jeans.

For more details, email the nonprofit organization at keepamarilloclean@gmail.com

