A Touch Of Autumn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms a fall cold front brings some cooler air. Temperatures early Thursday will drop into the 40s across much of the Panhandle, then highs will be mainly in the 70s. A fresh north breeze will make things feel a little cooler. Expect 70s through the first part of the weekend before temperatures jump back into the 80s staring Sunday and continuing through next week. No rain is in the forecast.

