SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jax Navarro, Mike Roden and this week’s Pick Em’s
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Jax Navarro, Mike Roden or this week’s Pick Em’s on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Jax Navarro, Photographer and Animator:
Sports toy photographer and stop-motion animator Jax Narvarro tells us about how he got started, developing the Toy Story football project for the NFL and more!
Mike Roden, TPSN:
TPSN’s Mike Roden talks to us about the Monterey vs Tascosa game tonight, previews five of Friday’s games and more!
Week 7′s High School Pick Em’s:
Preston Moore, KJ Doyle, Lance Lahnert and Mike Roden give us their high school Pick Em’s for week 7 of football!
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.