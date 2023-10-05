SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jax Navarro, Mike Roden and this week’s Pick Em’s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Jax Navarro, Mike Roden or this week’s Pick Em’s on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Jax Navarro, Photographer and Animator:

Sports toy photographer and stop-motion animator Jax Narvarro tells us about how he got started, developing the Toy Story football project for the NFL and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden talks to us about the Monterey vs Tascosa game tonight, previews five of Friday’s games and more!

Week 7′s High School Pick Em’s:

Preston Moore, KJ Doyle, Lance Lahnert and Mike Roden give us their high school Pick Em’s for week 7 of football!

