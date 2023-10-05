Slack-A-Thon to benefit Martha’s Home this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to sign up for the return of the .5K Slack-A-Thon this Saturday.

The event is set to take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Townsquare near Hillside and Soncy.

Event organizers say the .5K course will begin in front of Cinergy Entertainment, follow down Townsquare Boulevard and back.

The course includes beverage stations, carb-loading checkpoints with donuts and pizza and more.

The event is hosted by community partner and realtor Tara Fangman and past Martha’s Home development director Sarah Silva.

“This will be the fifth Slack-A-Thon event since its inception in 2018 and we hope to build on it’s success.

All proceeds will benefit Martha’s Home, which provides shelter, support and assistance to homeless women and mothers with children.

“I just wanted to do something where I could engage with my community and help support a local nonprofit,” said Tara Fangman. “I think it is a great program that allows for women to gain a foothold to better provide for themselves and their family. It isn’t about giving a hand out, but rather a hand up and giving them an opportunity to become self-sufficient; something we can all get behind.”

Individual tickets are $35 per person. For teams of four or more, tickets start at $120. Each ticket includes food and beverages at the Aid Stations, a T-shirt and swag bag filled with goodies, according to organizers.

Tickets for the event are still available online through Friday evening or at the event entrance for $40.

