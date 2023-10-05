Second Civics 101 workshop to be held on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters of Amarillo will present their second Civics 101 workshop this Saturday.

The workshop will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the North Branch Library at 1500 NE 24th.

The workshops are intended to provide Amarillo citizens with the basic governmental information and confidence they need to vote. It also serves as a refresher for longtime voters.

Civics 101 allows people to come together to discuss democracy and learn the basics of local government and civic responsibility.

There is no pre-registration required for this event, and the workshop is free. Refreshments will be served and prizes will be given for icebreaker questions.

For information you can contact the League of Women Voters of Amarillo at 806-337-2148.

