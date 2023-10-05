Panhandle Plains Historical Museum to host Dino Day 2023 this Saturday
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum will host Dino Day on Saturday to recognize Archeology Month.
Dino Day will be this Saturday, Oct 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to the website, kids will have the chance to move like dinosaurs, see live animals, dig like an archeologist and more.
There will be discounted admission of $5 per person for this event.
For more information, you can go to their website.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.