Panhandle librarians staying relevant in education as technology advances

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over the years, the role of a librarian has slightly changed because of the advancement and expansion of technology.

Claude ISD is a 1:1 school, meaning for every one student in the district, there is a device to match. As more sources move online and become digital, librarians are working on staying relevant in education.

“Part of our job is to teach students and teach the next generation how to sort through the mess and the misinformation to sort out what is truth and what is real and what is not,” said Leslie Whitaker, librarian at Claude ISD.

Students are learning about digital resources and how they can use them correctly.

“When they’re doing research or even when they’re just reading or on social media, dig a little deeper, go further into that story and find out if the source is reliable,” said Whitaker.

Technology was implemented in education a few years ago and now plays a vital part in students’ lives.

“One thing that people may not realize about all types of librarians is that they also are very well versed in technology. They have to know all sorts of different technology aspects, needs and how you use different tools,” said Kelly Hoppe, head of outreach and instruction at West Texas A&M University Cornette Library.

Hoppe says a lot of what is happening now isn’t necessarily new to librarians.

“Your librarian may be a bit ahead of the game and a perfect person to go to when you need help with different types of technology,” said Hoppe.

Librarians work with databases, teaching citations and research online.

“The technology is a huge aspect and how we can look up, borrow and get information. They are definitely a key to that map,” said Dr. Jennifer Denham, instructor of education and undergraduate advisor at West Texas A&M University.

Finding unique ways to gear kids toward books is also a hot topic, especially trending books online.

“Have kids talk about ‘What are you reading? What have you seen? What would you recommend to friends?’ And that does help get the kids interested in new books and even old books,” said Whitaker.

