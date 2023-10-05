Our Next Front Is Closing In

Some nice October weather has moved in and today we started off quite cool with temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s. Afternoon weather has been quite nice with light winds, sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s. Tonight we expect quiet skies and cool temperatures dropping back into the upper 40s. Tomorrow will begin calm and cool, but changes will ensue by afternoon. Just about the time we are topping 70 degrees in the early afternoon, winds will shift from the North and turn blustery. Temps will fall rapidly and be in the 50s by early evening. The combination of dropping temps and breezy conditions will generate some chilly conditions just in time for football games. By Saturday morning, winds will diminish but lows will drop to the lowest in months as we dip into the upper 30s. A quick rebound is then expected for the weekend with mid 70s on Saturday warming to the mid 80s Sunday.

