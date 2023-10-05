Who's Hiring?
Memorial unveiled for late Dalhart fire chief and firefighter killed in crash

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The two fallen firefighters from Dalhart are being remembered at their station.

The community of Dalhart still mourns the loss of Fire Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres.

The two men are being remembered with special lockers at the first station.

The lockers hold the two men’s gear and several mementos from their time serving including their favorite drinks on the job.

The lockers are currently at the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department for fellow firefighters to see before heading out to calls.

When the new Emergency Response Center opens in Dalhart, the lockers will be moved to the new space and be closed with plexiglass.

The memorial wall also holds axes commemorating the service of the two men.

The assistant fire chief, Tommy Chisum, says Brown and Torres were not the kind of men to sit back, they were always involved and he says the department is moving forward to honor them.

