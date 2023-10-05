Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: Matteo Landais leads West Texas A&M men’s soccer to dominant win over rival ENMU in conference opener
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s soccer team took down Eastern New Mexico on Wednesday night by a final score of 3-0.

The Buffs scored all three goals in the first 14 minutes of the game and never looked back.

Sophomore Frenchman Matteo Landais led the way for the team with two assists and a goal in the victory, showing off serious skills with the ball on both his 10th minute goal and a beautiful pass in the 13th minute to set up teammate Dylan Watson for a score.

The win starts the team off at 1-0-0 in conference play after an up and down road through the non-conference schedule.

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday with the Buffs hitting the road to face Lubbock Christian and the Greyhounds returning home for a matchup with #16 St. Mary’s.

