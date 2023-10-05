Friends of the Pampa Library hosting 4-day book sale

Who's Hiring?
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Friends of the Pampa Library is hosting a four-day book sale starting today.

The book sale has books for all ages, including craft books, cookbooks, biographies, mysteries, romance, fiction, non-fiction, children books and more.

There are books on the tables, shelves and boxes. The sale also has DVDs and vinyl records.

A sack of books is $7 and the sale goes on from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8.

The Pampa Library Auditorium, located at 111 N. Houston St., is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday through Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

