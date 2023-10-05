Feeling Like October

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! After a cold front pushed through yesterday spurting some storms, conditions will be much cooler and nicer for today, with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70′s for most of the area. Tomorrow will be the same, with lows over the next couple of nights a bit chilly, dipping into the 40′s (and possibly 30′s in some area). Dry weather looks to continue into the weekend with no significant rain chances in sight as of right now.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.