Dumas Lions Club to host Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend

The Dumas Noon Lions Club will host its Fall into Christmas Arts and Crafts Festival this...
The Dumas Noon Lions Club will host its Fall into Christmas Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend.(Dumas Noon Lions Club of Dumas, TX - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Noon Lions Club will host its Fall into Christmas Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend.

The event will begin Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Moore County Community Building, 16th Street and Maddox Avenue.

The festival is free for the public to attend and will have concessions.

