Dumas Lions Club to host Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Noon Lions Club will host its Fall into Christmas Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend.
The event will begin Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Moore County Community Building, 16th Street and Maddox Avenue.
The festival is free for the public to attend and will have concessions.
