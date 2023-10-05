Dumas Lions Club to host Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Noon Lions Club will host its Fall into Christmas Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend.

The event will begin Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Moore County Community Building, 16th Street and Maddox Avenue.

The festival is free for the public to attend and will have concessions.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.