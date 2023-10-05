Cliffside Lift Station wastewater spill contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city officials announced a Wednesday wastewater spill was contained last night.

The spill happened Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. at the lift station at Cliffside Road and was contained at 9:30 p.m.

The discharge was caused by a force main blow out and released 160,000 gallons of untreated wastewater onto dry land, according to a press release. No natural waters were impacted and clean-up efforts on the affected areas have been completed.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.

