Cliffside Lift Station wastewater spill contained

Amarillo city officials announced a Wednesday wastewater spill was contained last night.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city officials announced a Wednesday wastewater spill was contained last night.

The spill happened Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. at the lift station at Cliffside Road and was contained at 9:30 p.m.

The discharge was caused by a force main blow out and released 160,000 gallons of untreated wastewater onto dry land, according to a press release. No natural waters were impacted and clean-up efforts on the affected areas have been completed.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.

