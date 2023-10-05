Cheryl and Alex Fairly gift $20 million to WTAMU Hill Institute

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Applause filled the Fairly Group Club in Buffalo Stadium as a $20 million contribution was announced as part of the One West campaign, dedicated to establishing the Hill Institute at West Texas A&M University.

The Hill Institute is an interdisciplinary academy of researchers, teachers and students.

Cheryl and Alex Fairly gave the now largest family gift for West Texas A&M’s One West fundraising campaign.

It’s named after Joseph A. Hill, the second president of WT and its longest-serving leader.

The Fairly family was inspired to make their historic gift because of Hill’s values.

University President Walter Wendler says The Hill Institute reflects the university’s long-term goals.

“We are working diligently to be a reflection of the people we serve first and that’s the Texas Panhandle. 47% of our students come from the Panhandle and we want to serve those people first. So I think by recognizing that and saying that we want to serve these folks first is very important on shaping what our university will become,” explains Wendler.

The Hill Institute will center on 10 values:

Trust Family life Hard work Regard for others Personal responsibility Love of country Virtue Faith Personal and civic loyalty Rugged individualism.

“...And then how did those then translate to the way people live and the way they do business and the way they contribute to their communities, not just here, but in rural areas around the country and around the globe,” explains Dr. Todd Rasberry, Vice President for Philanthropy and External Relations for West Texas A&M University.

Wendler says these values are essential to the sustenance of our region, state, and nation. He says discussing, researching and teaching values may quite possibly be the most important investment we can make in our future.

“We want a world here, in Texas that talks about God and family and country and conservative values but is also open to all ideas and free speech for everyone. So that’s why this was important and I already told the chancellor, this needs to be exported to the main campus in every system campus,” says Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor of the State of Texas.

Rasberry says he hopes the purpose behind the Fairly’s gift inspires others.

“Money is important, but money really is about how we support people, and that’s what we want others to join us doing,” says Rasberry.

Wendler says The Hill Institute will have a greater impact beyond students.

“I want it to be a university that serves the people that produce the food, fuel, and fiber that feeds and empowers and clothes our nation, and that’s very important,” says Wendler.

The new One West campaign goal is now $175 million.

Today’s historic gift brings the campaign total to over $150 million.

WT and its foundation have achieved a record fundraising year for the fourth time in a row, raising over $39 million.

