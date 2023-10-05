Who's Hiring?
BREAKING: Missing Amarillo teen found after almost three months

Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)(Larry and Kim Triplett)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After being missing for almost three months, Kiera Triplett has been found.

According to a community release, Kiera walked into the Amarillo Police Department on Oct 5 and spoke with the investigator assigned to her missing person case. She had been missing for 84 days.

APD would like to thank everyone who called in tips and leads and would like to acknowledge help from multiple agencies, including Lubbock PD and Sheriff, El Paso and DPS. They also appreciate all of the social media coverage, the billboards and posters in the Panhandle region all the way south to Lubbock.

Kiera’s family even employed a private investigator to aid in the search.

Thankfully, Kiera is safe and well and her family has requested privacy during this time.

Kiera Triplett, a 17-year-old female, had been missing since July 14.

