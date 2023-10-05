Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Autumn Weather In Control

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
KFDA First Alert Feature Title(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The coolest air of the season has settled in to the area today with lows in the 40s and low 50s. Sunny skies have returned which will allow temperatures to recover into the upper 70s this afternoon, but overall a very nice day is in the works. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 40s before a reinforcement of cool air sweeps in late tomorrow. Winds will shift from the north by late afternoon and brisk conditions can be expected after some brief highs in the low 70s. Football weather will be breezy and chilly tomorrow night. As winds drop off Saturday morning we should see temps dip all the way into the upper 30s by Saturday morning. The weekend will begin nicely with highs on Saturday in the 70s. A warmup back into the 80s will commence on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County
Potter County Sheriff’s Office warns public of ongoing scam in Amarillo area
Amarillo police are investigating after they say one person was wounded in a Tuesday evening...
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in shooting on Darden Street near Martin Road Park
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday
WT One West Campaign
WTAMU to have announcement of ‘transformative One West campaign gift’
One year since Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter killed in crash
‘We don’t forget our brothers’: 2 fallen Dalhart firemen honored on 1 year anniversary

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Feeling Like October
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
A Touch Of Autumn
A Touch Of Autumn