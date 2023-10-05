Autumn Weather In Control

The coolest air of the season has settled in to the area today with lows in the 40s and low 50s. Sunny skies have returned which will allow temperatures to recover into the upper 70s this afternoon, but overall a very nice day is in the works. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 40s before a reinforcement of cool air sweeps in late tomorrow. Winds will shift from the north by late afternoon and brisk conditions can be expected after some brief highs in the low 70s. Football weather will be breezy and chilly tomorrow night. As winds drop off Saturday morning we should see temps dip all the way into the upper 30s by Saturday morning. The weekend will begin nicely with highs on Saturday in the 70s. A warmup back into the 80s will commence on Sunday.

