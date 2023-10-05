Who's Hiring?
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a plane crash near Plainview Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the 2700 block of SW 3rd Street, just west of the airport.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane and was not injured in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash. DPS also responded to the scene.

