Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Authorities find 12 missing kids during 2-day lost children operation

Officials in Tennessee said 12 missing children were located during a two-day operation.
Officials in Tennessee said 12 missing children were located during a two-day operation.(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Officials in Tennessee announced Thursday that 12 missing children have been found during a two-day operation in Nashville.

The operation was dubbed Operation Music City Missing and was a partnership between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

During the planning phase of the operation, authorities identified 111 juveniles who were reported missing or as runaways.

The two-day effort took place on Sept. 26 and 27. During that time, five teams of special agents, detectives, and human trafficking experts found the 12 missing children.

Efforts to locate the other missing children are ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County
Potter County Sheriff’s Office warns public of ongoing scam in Amarillo area
Amarillo police are investigating after they say one person was wounded in a Tuesday evening...
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in shooting on Darden Street near Martin Road Park
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday
WT One West Campaign
WTAMU to have announcement of ‘transformative One West campaign gift’
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview

Latest News

15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
Biden administration announces construction to begin on border wall
Biden administration announces construction to begin on border wall
Biden administration announces construction to begin on border wall
Members of the public line up single file to await their turn to pay their respects as the...
Biden praises Sen. Dianne Feinstein as defender of American values at San Francisco memorial
Over the years, the role of a librarian has slightly changed because of the advancement and...
Panhandle librarians staying relevant in education as technology advances