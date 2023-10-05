Amarillo schools to receive nearly $1 million to help students in crisis

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced that the Region 16 Education Service Center was awarded a federal grant to assist local children.

This grant of $999,998 will connect children in crisis with the resources and services they desperately need across 42 school districts.

This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Justice and was authorized by Sen. Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law in June 2022, to address specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are being delivered through this funding to ensure students in crisis receive help as our state continues to prioritize safe and healthy communities.”

