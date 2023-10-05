Amarillo Botanical Gardens kicks off annual Pumpkinfest this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will host its annual Pumpkinfest this Saturday.

Event organizers say the event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Botanical Gardens, 1400 Streit Dr.

Attendees can celebrate the fall season with a petting zoo, a pumpkin carving contest with prizes, professional photos and more.

Organizers say local vendors will sell crafts, produce and more.

Some featured food trucks for the event include Tanks Burgers, Taqueria MTZ, Easy Peasy’s Lemonade and Butcher Man Beef Jerky.

Ticket prices are:

General admission: $10

Members: $8

Children under 5: $5

Tickets for the event can be purchased online here.

