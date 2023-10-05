Acts Community launching program to fight against human trafficking

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Acts Community is launching a program this weekend in Amarillo that fights against human trafficking.

The Acts Against Human Trafficking launch is from 1:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, located at 816 S. Van Buren St.

The program focuses on various areas of human trafficking, including a free educational seminar, support for victims and more.

The educational seminar is on Oct. 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and will teach about recognizing and reporting human trafficking.

Individuals can also donate to the Acts Freedom Fund and volunteer.

