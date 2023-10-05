Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

2 soldiers who died in crash on way to training area identified

Two soldiers were killed and a dozen others were injured when a transport vehicle flipped over in Alaska Monday, according to the U.S. Army.
By Nolin Ainsworth, Lex Yelverton and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALCHA, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Two soldiers were killed and a dozen others were injured when a transport vehicle flipped over in Alaska Monday, according to the U.S. Army.

The Army has identified the soldiers as Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans, 23, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Londell, Missouri.

Both soldiers joined the army in July 2020 and arrived in Alaska early in 2021. Both were members of the 11th Airborne Division based at Fort Wainwright.

According to Army officials, 17 soldiers were riding in a transport vehicle when it flipped over on a dirt road heading into the Yukon Training Area.

“At some point, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it flipped,” Army spokesperson John Pennell said.

First responders gave initial medical treatment before the injured soldiers were taken to the hospital.

“We’re all grieving and kind of doing what we can to support the families,” Pennell said. “Anytime we lose our soldiers, it’s a tragic event for the family, for the fellow soldiers, for the soldiers’ friends. Essentially the entire 11th Airborne Division family is grieving the loss of these two soldiers and preparing to step forward for the families they’ve left behind.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County
Potter County Sheriff’s Office warns public of ongoing scam in Amarillo area
Amarillo police are investigating after they say one person was wounded in a Tuesday evening...
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in shooting on Darden Street near Martin Road Park
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday
WT One West Campaign
WTAMU to have announcement of ‘transformative One West campaign gift’
One year since Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter killed in crash
‘We don’t forget our brothers’: 2 fallen Dalhart firemen honored on 1 year anniversary

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at the annual meeting of the Valdai...
Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin’s plane crash, Putin claims
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Donald Trump may visit the Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker, AP sources say
President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he couldn’t divert funds for miles of a US-Mexico border wall, but doesn’t think it works
Agriculture specialists seized the box and destroyed the excrement with steam sterilization.
Giraffe poop seized at airport from traveler returning to US from Kenya
FILE - Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Maryland Supreme Court weighs victims’ rights in case of Adnan Syed from ‘Serial’ podcast