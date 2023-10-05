Who's Hiring?
11 accused fentanyl traffickers face federal charges after takedown in Amarillo

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced 11 people face fentanyl charges in an Amarillo takedown.(WECT)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced 11 people face fentanyl charges in an Amarillo takedown.

U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton announced 10 accused fentanyl traffickers were arrested in Amarillo on federal drug charges. One person who was already in state custody has also been federally charged.

Officials say during the bust, agents and officers also seized six guns, hundreds of fake M-30 fentanyl pills and a bulk amount of money.

The defendants charged in the indictment include:

  • Gary Eugene Carlisle, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Robert Tucker Witt, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Rebecca Ann Schmitkons, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Julian Gabriel Apodaca, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Rachel Lynn Waddell, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • T Blue Bloomer, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Michael David Winbigler, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Lucas Paul Blanke, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Elesaio Ben Guzman Maestas, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Katherine Valencia-Morales, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Kylie Nicole James, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
“We are tireless in our fight against fentanyl traffickers in the Northern District of Texas and are doing whatever we can to stem the flow of fentanyl into the Amarillo area,” said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton.

If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years on each count.

“We are very thankful for our federal law enforcement partners that work with us on a daily basis to make our city safer. Fentanyl is sickening and killing people in Amarillo and this is unacceptable. We will continue to hold drug dealers accountable and do everything in our power to bring justice to families who are victimized by these potential murderers,” said Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld.

Officials say the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Amarillo Police Department’s Proactive Criminal Enforcement (PACE) Unit.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

