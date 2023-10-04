‘We don’t forget our brothers’: 2 fallen Dalhart firemen honored on 1 year anniversary

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Today marks the one-year anniversary of the loss of two Dalhart firemen.

Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres were heading back to the station one year ago when they were involved in a deadly crash.

The fire department is holding a dedication ceremony for Chief Brown and Firefighter Torres to honor their sacrifice.

“We don’t forget our brothers no matter what happens,” said Tommy Chisum, assistant fire chief of DVFD. “Our brothers are always going to be with us, these two men were heroes.”

It’s a dedication of a remembrance wall to honor Brown and Torres for the sacrifice they gave.

“It’s to honor them,” said Chisum. “They were two of the bravest men I knew and I could always count on them at any call whether it was to lead us or to be there beside us. It’s to remember them.”

The lockers were made by a fellow firefighter for the station to never forget what the two men represent.

“Any call, they’re always with us but it’s something for us to visually see and not forget, not forget them,” said Chisum.

He says although it’s been difficult, they have to keep moving forward.

The dedication ceremony will be a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the fire department in Dalhart.

