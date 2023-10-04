WATCH LIVE: WTAMU to have announcement of ‘transformative One West campaign gift’

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Today, West Texas A&M University will announce what the University calls a “transformative One West campaign gift to fund a major initiative at West Texas A&M University.”

The announcement is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Fairly Group Club in the Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium.

Joining the announcement will be special guests Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Chancellor of Texas A&M University System John Sharp.

You can watch the announcement live below:

