WATCH LIVE: WTAMU to have announcement of ‘transformative One West campaign gift’
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Today, West Texas A&M University will announce what the University calls a “transformative One West campaign gift to fund a major initiative at West Texas A&M University.”
The announcement is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Fairly Group Club in the Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium.
Joining the announcement will be special guests Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Chancellor of Texas A&M University System John Sharp.
You can watch the announcement live below:
