Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas woman gets big scare when steel bar crashes into her car window on highway

A Texas woman got a big scare when a 9-inch rebar came flying through her windshield as she was...
A Texas woman got a big scare when a 9-inch rebar came flying through her windshield as she was driving down the highway.
By KHOU
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) - A Texas woman got a big scare when a 9-inch rebar came flying through her windshield as she was driving down the highway.

Amanda Kilian captured the aftermath of the near-death experience on her cell phone on Saturday.

She was on her way to the airport to pick up her mom when it happened 75 miles an hour down the beltway. She thought she had been shot.

“I saw it coming and then explosion. it absolutely shook me to my core,” said Kilian. “I was hysterical it sprayed glass everywhere all over my face my whole car was covered in glass.”

Kilian decided not to pull over on the busy highway. It wasn’t until she got back home that she found what had actually come flying into her car.

“This is what did that look it hit here and then went this way came right in there.,” she said in the video.

The heavy metal rod came out of nowhere and went through the window, where it bounced off the seat and hit her in the leg.

She is grateful that the drive to the airport didn’t turn deadly.

“I lived through ‘Final Destination’ because if this would have come thru driver’s side I mean it would have probably impaled me and i wouldn’t be talking to you right now,” said Kilian.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN NEWSOURCE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Daniel Mireles Jr, arrested for murder charge in Amarillo (source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo police: 1 charged with murder after shooting in Southlawn neighborhood
Two teenagers involved in a four wheeler accident near 4200 S Williams
15-year-old Tucker Parkinson
Whitharral community remembers life of teen after deadly crash
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested

Latest News

One year since Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter killed in crash
‘We don’t forget our brothers’: 2 fallen Dalhart firemen honored on 1 year anniversary
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is offering free microchipping every Saturday this...
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare offering free microchips on Saturdays this month
Amarillo police are investigating after they say one person was wounded in a Tuesday evening...
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in shooting on Darden Street near Martin Road Park
WT One West Campaign
WATCH LIVE: WTAMU to have announcement of ‘transformative One West campaign gift’