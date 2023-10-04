SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Adam Cummings, Greg Poynor and the CISD press conference

Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Adam Cummings, Greg Poynor and CISD
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Adam Cummings, Greg Poynor or the CISD press coverage on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Adam Cummings, West Plains Football Head Coach:

West Plains football head coach Adam Cummings talks to us about Friday’s game with Seminole, what the team has focused on and more!

Greg Poynor, Seminole Football Head Coach:

Seminole football head coach Greg Poynor chats with us about preparing for district play, navigating team dynamics and more!

More with CISD:

Preston Moore shares some extended coverage of the CISD press conference!

