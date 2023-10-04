Sod Poodles manager Shawn Roof proving once again to be one of the best in Minor League Baseball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas League champion Sod Poodles brought Amarillo a special win unlike any other in Texas Panhandle history.

A major championship won within city limits in front of an adoring local crowd. The players know they couldn’t have done it without their manager.

“Roof is so fun to play for. He’s one of my favorite managers ever.” Sod Poodles middle infielder Camden Duzenack said of his manager. “It’s just been a blessing this year and I think that everybody was having so much fun this whole year.”

Shawn Roof was a Minor League Manager of the Year winner and California League champion with the Visalia Rawhide before being named Sod Poodle manager.

At the time, Roof said his excitement for coming to Amarillo had a lot to do with both the first-class Sod Poodles organization and the special home crowd at Hodgetown.

“They’ve been great since I got here in [2021].” Roof said of the Amarillo fans after winning the championship last Wednesday. “These are some of the best fans in all of baseball, if not the best. The energy and the atmosphere they brought tonight, they made it home field advantage... I’ll never forget the energy they had. Just to be here and to celebrate in person, it’s really cool to give it to the fans.”

His impact on the young players looking to achieve their baseball dreams and the Texas Panhandle can’t be understated.

Helping an Amarillo team truly and officially achieve ‘Best in Texas’ status.

