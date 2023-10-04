Who's Hiring?
Potter County Sheriff’s Office warns public of ongoing scam in Amarillo area

Potter County
Potter County(NewsChannel10)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam that is circulating in the Amarillo area.

On Wednesday, an Amarillo resident called the sheriff’s office to ask if they had a warrant for their arrest, according to a press release.

After speaking with the person, it was established the person had talked to a scammer.

The scammer claimed to be Lt. Langwell, who works at the sheriff’s office.

Officials said the sheriff’s office won’t contact anyone to make them pay for a warrant, and that they won’t ask a resident for cash or to meet with them to get cash from them.

This is a scam. If anyone is told they need to pay for a warrant over the phone, call the sheriff’s office at (806) 379-2900 to verify the information.

