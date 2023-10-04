Panhandle Community Services continues hygiene closet in Perryton

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been four months since a tornado left the city of Perryton in shambles, leaving residents in need of a helping hand.

The tornado took homes, businesses and livelihood away when it struck, leaving many in the city in need of even the most basic of items.

Panhandle Community Services’ Perryton office decided to start a hygiene closet to help victims.

“We thought Perryton had the need for those items after the tornado, so yes we started getting personal care items like deodorant, shampoo, soap, stuff like that and hand it out to the people once they come to the office,” said Director Arlean Ocastia-Lopez.

In addition, the closet provides some slight financial relief for those struggling.

“Now they have a few bucks to pay that bill, a few bucks to put in the tank to go to work or a few bucks for lunches or something for the kids, you know it adds up,” said Ocastia-Lopez.

Perryton officials say although they have made tons of progress and have helped so many, they still have a long way to go.

“People always ask, have we recovered, and it’s like, we will be recovering for years,” said Kerry Symons, Mayor of Perryton

The City of Perryton continues to push through as it works to rebuild.

You can drop off item donations at the Perryton office or if you would like to make a monetary donation, click here.

