Jayli Franklin helps lead West Plains to win over Pampa

VIDEO: Jayli Franklin helps lead West Plains to win over Pampa
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Lady Wolves took down the Pampa Harvesters in three straight sets on Tuesday night.

Pampa kept things close in the first set. Mazi Smith and Maecie Hawthorne came up big to keep the Lady Harvesters within striking distance, but they ultimately dropped the set 25-18.

West Plains was able to fully control the action in the second and third set in route to a fourth straight win.

Jayli Franklin once again led the way for the Lady Wolves with a team-high 12 kills and six aces, including a string of four straight aces in the first set.

Aaniyah Kitchen chipped in eight kills and a team-high three blocks while AJ Norman had a great night as well with 15 digs and three aces.

The Lady Wolves move to 7-1 in district with the win and prepare to travel to Dumas for a road matchup this Saturday.

The Lady Harvesters sit one game behind Canyon for the fourth spot in the district standings.

