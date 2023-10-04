‘It is very hard:’ Pediatric specialist shortage impacting Panhandle area residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many residents in the Panhandle struggle with getting specialized pediatric care and end up having to travel to Dallas, Houston or Oklahoma.

Maysen was diagnosed with Sturge-Weber syndrome, a rare vascular disorder that affects the brain and causes eye abnormalities.

“It is very hard. Eventually his brain on the left side will shrink and eventually when he gets older, hopefully later on down the road, it will affect his walking and the way he talks,” said Shanae Woith, Maysen’s mom.

Woith believes specialized care is a problem. There is no doctor in the area to see Maysen within a couple of hours or even the next day.

“We don’t have anybody to just call up and take him to see, or if something else is wrong we have to call and then wait a month or two months before we can actually get down there. Because there is nobody here to help him,” said Woith.

Woith says Maysen is doing better; only 75% of his brain is affected.

“I don’t ever want him to feel like he’s different from anybody else. I just want him to be kind and enjoy life,” said Woith.

Another Panhandle family travels to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

“Elijah has trichohepatoenteric syndrome and it’s pretty much a one in a million chance that you can get it,” said Maria Lopez, Elijah’s mom.

The syndrome affects a child’s hair, liver and intestines. Elijah has to have what’s called a TPN line for nutrition, which gets checked every week.

Texas Children’s Hospital is working with a GI doctor in Lubbock to change out Elijah’s TPN line each week.

“They check his electrolytes every week, his magnesium, potassium. Pretty much everything the body needs to survive, they check it every week,” said Lopez.

Lopez says it’s been a guessing game and traveling affects the whole family.

“It’s been a journey these past three years trying to get him a diagnosis,” said Lopez.

Texas Tech Physicians is aware of the pediatric specialist shortage and is working to keep families local for care.

“We know all the resources that families might need if they do have to go outside of Amarillo, but a lot of times we can keep kids local for their care. So I would just say check with Tech before you leave Amarillo for your care. Just check with us to make sure that we don’t provide that service already,” said Tim Bowles, senior clinical department administrator at Texas Tech Physicians Pediatrics.

Texas Tech will continue to bring awareness to this issue.

Many residents in the Panhandle struggle with getting specialized pediatric care and end up having to travel to Dallas, Oklahoma or Houston. (Credit: Shanae Woith and Maria Lopez)

