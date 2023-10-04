Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Mireles Jr, arrested for murder charge in Amarillo (source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo police: 1 charged with murder after shooting in Southlawn neighborhood
Two teenagers involved in a four wheeler accident near 4200 S Williams
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Amarillo police: Man hit by SUV, killed Saturday on Wolflin Ave.
A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in Sunday afternoon rollover
Amarillo police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man wounded.
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in weekend shooting on Bell Street

Latest News

VIDEO: Area sports stadiums address lightning protocol
VIDEO: Area sports stadiums address lightning protocol
Lightning shot by Kevin Selle
Area sports stadiums address lighting protocol
In the Texas Panhandle, football season is at the forefront of a lot of minds. But just like...
VIDEO: Area sports stadiums address lightning protocol
A baby bobcat named Tallie was flown into Amarillo for care because of limited resources in...
‘It’s going to be a process’: Orphaned bobcat rescued from homeless encampment in Dallas
The PARC looks to raise remaining funds for new downtown Amarillo building
The PARC looks to raise remaining funds for new downtown Amarillo building