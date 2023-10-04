Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Fall-like Air

By Kevin Selle
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front will sweep south across the Panhandle through the morning and midday hours on Wednesday. Ahead of the front, mainly across the eastern half of the Panhandle, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some storms could be severe. Behind the front some cooler air settles in for the rest of the week bringing highs in the low to mid-40s through the first part of the weekend. Early next week temperatures warm again, into the mid-80s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Mireles Jr, arrested for murder charge in Amarillo (source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo police: 1 charged with murder after shooting in Southlawn neighborhood
Two teenagers involved in a four wheeler accident near 4200 S Williams
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Amarillo police: Man hit by SUV, killed Saturday on Wolflin Ave.
A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in Sunday afternoon rollover
Amarillo police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man wounded.
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in weekend shooting on Bell Street

Latest News

Fall-like Air
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Doppler Dave Tracks Cooler Weather For All and More Rain For Some
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Cooler Weather Settling In
Shelden Web Graphic
Rain and Temps Down