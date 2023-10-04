Fall-like Air

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front will sweep south across the Panhandle through the morning and midday hours on Wednesday. Ahead of the front, mainly across the eastern half of the Panhandle, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some storms could be severe. Behind the front some cooler air settles in for the rest of the week bringing highs in the low to mid-40s through the first part of the weekend. Early next week temperatures warm again, into the mid-80s.

